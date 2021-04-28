Bank Hapoalim BM Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $846,944,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $316,298,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.85. 63,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,513,912. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities cut Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.10.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

