Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 207 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,892 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Target were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

TGT stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $204.67. The company had a trading volume of 26,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $106.10 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The stock has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.49.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.