Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Trading 3.9% Higher

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60. Approximately 776 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bank of Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.31.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter. Bank of Communications had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 15.51%.

Bank of Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services primarily in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

