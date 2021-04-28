Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

BKNIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bankinter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of BKNIY opened at $6.90 on Monday. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

