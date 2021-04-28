Barclays (BCS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect Barclays to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. On average, analysts expect Barclays to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Barclays stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Barclays has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BCS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

