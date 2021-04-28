Barclays Increases Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $380.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $275.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.26% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.95.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $357.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $151.94 and a 1 year high of $361.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.21.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $156,528,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $826,022,000 after purchasing an additional 501,135 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,821,000 after purchasing an additional 150,641 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 314,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,190,000 after purchasing an additional 122,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,703,000 after purchasing an additional 112,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

