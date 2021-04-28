Barclays Increases Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $140.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target increased by Barclays from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SBUX. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.92.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $3.94 on Wednesday, reaching $112.21. 698,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,320,858. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.65. The company has a market cap of $132.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.91, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

