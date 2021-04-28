Barclays Initiates Coverage on Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 8.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diversey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Get Diversey alerts:

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $17.49 on Monday. Diversey has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $17.65.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.