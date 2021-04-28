Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $16.62 on Monday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $17.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

