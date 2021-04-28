Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will report ($0.65) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.79). Barrett Business Services reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.90 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBSI traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $69.65. 31,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,604. The firm has a market cap of $528.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $38.13 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

