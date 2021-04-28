Baskin Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,742 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 69,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 200,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.18 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $429.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.69.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.