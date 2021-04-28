Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.12 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will post sales of $115.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.24 million and the highest is $116.00 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $63.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year sales of $463.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $460.37 million to $465.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $476.06 million, with estimates ranging from $470.12 million to $482.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BSET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $31.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $311.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $32.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 206,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 140,710 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,774.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 118,834 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $920,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $742,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter worth about $856,000. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

