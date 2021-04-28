Baxter Bros Inc. Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.3% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in The Home Depot by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $320.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.30 and its 200-day moving average is $280.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.21 and a 12-month high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

