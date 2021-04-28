Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Short Interest Up 267.4% in April

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,571,700 shares, an increase of 267.4% from the March 31st total of 427,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTEGF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.20 to $1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.60 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.90 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.49.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

BTEGF stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.21.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.