BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.80 million.

BBQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised BBQ from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised BBQ from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of BBQ stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. BBQ has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $15.47. The company has a market cap of $129.83 million, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.31 million for the quarter. BBQ had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.48%.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 6,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $85,258.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 56,295 shares of company stock worth $816,060 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers that are prepared using proprietary seasoning ingredients, sauces, and mixes.

