BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 359 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

ACN opened at $290.25 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $174.94 and a twelve month high of $293.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.87. The company has a market cap of $184.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

