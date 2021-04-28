BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,291.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,464.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,378.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,132.70. The stock has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.22, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,303.25 and a 52-week high of $2,489.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $23.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

