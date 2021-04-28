BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.9% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $39,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $228.45 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.00 and its 200-day moving average is $207.35.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

