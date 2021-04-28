BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 11 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,873,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,978.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,735.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,387.68. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,660.00 and a 12 month high of $5,028.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $44.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

