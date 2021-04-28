BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 942 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.8% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $615.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $556.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.93 billion, a PE ratio of 100.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $280.84 and a 12 month high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

