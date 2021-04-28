BCE (NYSE:BCE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.89

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.89 and last traded at $46.81, with a volume of 37489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.54.

Several research analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. BCE’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of BCE by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in BCE by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BCE (NYSE:BCE)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

