Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $634,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 242.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,294,000 after purchasing an additional 59,065 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 39.6% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,044. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The company has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

