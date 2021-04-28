Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,436 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,553 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in NIKE by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 263,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 111,040 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after buying an additional 13,766 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,383 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $132.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $208.73 billion, a PE ratio of 75.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.10 and a 200 day moving average of $135.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

