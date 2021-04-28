Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after buying an additional 1,324,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after buying an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $1,116,008,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,909,000 after buying an additional 76,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

NYSE:IBM opened at $142.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $144.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

