Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $945,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,525 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,191 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $145,326,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $95,201,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $190.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $99.04 and a 52-week high of $192.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.45 and its 200 day moving average is $153.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

