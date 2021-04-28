Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $166.42 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.03.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

