Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,821.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,171,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,823,000 after buying an additional 7,891,632 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $108,366,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,699,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,028,000 after purchasing an additional 550,502 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $27,551,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,154,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,408,000 after purchasing an additional 428,429 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $54.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.