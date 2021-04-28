Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 26.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

NYSE TKR opened at $83.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.80. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $34.34 and a 52 week high of $87.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,813.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

