Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Major Shareholder Richard P. Bentley Sells 87,971 Shares

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 87,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $4,504,115.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 509,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,075,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.62. 37,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.21. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.80 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.