Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF)

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NENTF. Nordea Equity Research raised Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DNB Markets raised Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NENTF opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average of $47.33. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $58.95.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

