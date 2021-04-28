Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GBERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Geberit in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBERY remained flat at $$68.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.04. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.80.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

