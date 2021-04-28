Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 78.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,886,654,000 after buying an additional 106,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after acquiring an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,635.00 price objective (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,445.80.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $123.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,431.11. 79,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,763. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,232.20 and a 52 week high of $2,341.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,161.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,902.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

