Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 14,996 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,996 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 7.6% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $11,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after buying an additional 14,377 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 135.1% in the first quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 196,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after buying an additional 112,696 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 202,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares during the period.

USMV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.92. 2,841,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.41.

