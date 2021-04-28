Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 2,672 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,869. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.61.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $394.74. The company had a trading volume of 23,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,163. The business’s 50-day moving average is $373.08 and its 200 day moving average is $347.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $373.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $401.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

