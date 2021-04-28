Bespoke Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSPE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $14.75 target price for the company.
Bespoke Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.75.
About Bespoke Capital Acquisition
Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition corporation, intends to effect a qualifying transaction in consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. is a subsidiary of Bespoke Sponsor Capital LP.
