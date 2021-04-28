BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BYSI. HC Wainwright lowered BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America started coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BYSI traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,121. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. BeyondSpring has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $414.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 9,529.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,147,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 165,404 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 87,179 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 55,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

