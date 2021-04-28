BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $566 million.

Shares of BGC Partners stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 86,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,721. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $479.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

