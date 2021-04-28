Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $290.58 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $403.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 146.34%.

In other news, VP Luke D. Thompson sold 36,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $585,588.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,376.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,558 shares of company stock worth $2,762,829. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

