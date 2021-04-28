Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS BMNM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. 875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470. Bimini Capital Management has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Bimini Capital Management Company Profile

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities.

