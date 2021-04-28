Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) Short Interest Update

Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 590.9% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BNVIF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 174,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,289. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07. Binovi Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.31.
About Binovi Technologies
