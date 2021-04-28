Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.68 million-$7.75 million.

Shares of NASDAQ BFRA traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Biofrontera has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $160.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Biofrontera’s previous — dividend of $0.02.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

