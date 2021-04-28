Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIIB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DZ Bank cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $267.39 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

