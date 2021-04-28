Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $5.11 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $5.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $30.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $42.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BIIB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

Biogen stock opened at $267.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.22 and its 200 day moving average is $264.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.14 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

