bitCNY Price Hits $0.15 (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, bitCNY has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.32 million and $96.96 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00061597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.02 or 0.00275024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $566.56 or 0.01038635 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.51 or 0.00717729 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00025684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,816.87 or 1.00491692 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

