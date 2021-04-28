Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 147.3% Higher This Week

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 147.3% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $9.68 million and approximately $8,080.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $2.02 or 0.00003719 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.77 or 0.00426070 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00166842 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00015200 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.28 or 0.00219269 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

