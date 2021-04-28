BITTUP 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,879.00 (BTU)

BITTUP (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last week, BITTUP has traded 62.9% lower against the dollar. One BITTUP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITTUP has a market capitalization of $658,329.45 and $1,879.00 worth of BITTUP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00065682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.00 or 0.00843936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00065783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00096445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,409.87 or 0.08143638 BTC.

BTU is a coin. BITTUP’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,369,927 coins. BITTUP’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTUP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTUP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITTUP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

