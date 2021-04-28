BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,346 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after buying an additional 2,324,138 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after buying an additional 1,697,028 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after buying an additional 1,581,938 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 387.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,938,000 after buying an additional 1,141,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,810,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ opened at $98.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.76. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $98.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.