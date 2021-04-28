BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 28.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 435,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.05.

LYB opened at $104.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $112.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.79.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

