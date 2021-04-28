Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.565 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

Black Hills has increased its dividend payment by 19.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

BKH opened at $68.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.17.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BKH. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

