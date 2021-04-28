Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director John Robert Finbow Sells 3,000 Shares

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director John Robert Finbow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total value of C$25,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 775,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,670,951.20.

John Robert Finbow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.55, for a total value of C$8,550.00.

On Monday, April 19th, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.45, for a total value of C$8,450.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, John Robert Finbow sold 800 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.35, for a total value of C$6,680.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, John Robert Finbow bought 700 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.87 per share, with a total value of C$5,509.00.

On Friday, February 12th, John Robert Finbow acquired 700 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.40 per share, with a total value of C$5,880.00.

On Monday, February 8th, John Robert Finbow acquired 1,400 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.45 per share, with a total value of C$11,830.00.

BLN traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.50. 7,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,250. The firm has a market capitalization of C$461.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Blackline Safety Corp. has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$8.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.59.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$10.68 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLN shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.00.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

